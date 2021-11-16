I just want to say how refreshing it was to read Carrie Classon's "The Postscript" in the November 9th Free Press. What a hoot! She is very clever and fun. I couldn't agree more with her on the need for counteracting the scary negative junk "news" floating around out there. Good grief, it takes the same amount of energy to say positive, uplifting things as it does to stir the pot with upsetting doom and gloom. It's a choice and I'm going with Ms. Classon on looking up instead of down. Thank you, Carrie, for a fun enlightening addition to our Amery Free Press.
Shanon Hayes
Amery
