Did you know that northwestern Wisconsin, only 70 miles from Amery, holds a spot on the notorious list of worst inland oil spills in US history?
A pipeline belonging to the Canadian oil company Enbridge spewed 126,000 gallons of crude oil 15 years ago in 2007, south of Exeland, in Rusk County. This year Enbridge is asking for permission to expand another pipeline Line 5, running across northern Wisconsin. To demonstrate the foolishness of considering the pipeline expansion by this irresponsible foreign company, Nukewatch and their supporters will visit the spill site in memory of the land, woods, and water that were contaminated.
Nukewatch, a climate justice and peace group based in Luck, WI, is responding to a call to action by the Indigenous-led organization Honor the Earth and the statewide campaign March Forth to Earth Day to oppose the expansion of Line 5. The fastest, cheapest, and cleanest way for the US to achieve energy independence is by converting to renewable energy sources. On Friday, April 22nd, Earth Day, 20 communities around Wisconsin will be holding simultaneous climate justice assemblies to stop Line 5. Our action is one of many Pipeline Easement Monitoring Actions being held internationally.
We will provide hot chocolate. Bring a sack meal and join us to act for a clean-water future along the public highway easement at N9193 Reichel Road, Murry (Bruce), WI on Friday, April 22 at 5pm.
Share our Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/1YhjLNK6D
Kelly Lundeen
Luck, WI
