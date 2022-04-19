Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.