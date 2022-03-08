The current assault on Ukraine and its citizens by Vladimir Putin have put fossil fuels front and center across the planet. The U.S. sanctions and military interventions funded by U.S. taxpayers ($768 billion in 2022) have been fueled by, among other things, U.S.’s desire to control oil. If Wisconsin’s 2021 record wildfires (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/13/wisconsin-wildfires-season), extreme June heat and summer drought weren’t enough, nuclear disaster emanating from Ukraine is now a real possibility. It’s clearly time to once and for all move away from fossil fuels.
Over 50,000 people sixty years and older have decided enough is enough. We baby boomers have 70% of the financial assets in our country. We’ve decided to jump on board and sign a pledge with ThirdAct.org to close our accounts and cut up our credit cards if the Big Four banks - Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America don’t stop lending/subsidizing fossil fuel by the end of the year.
I’ve lived comfortably during my life at the expense of a rapidly collapsing planet while impoverishing other countries as well. Now I can do something about it. Please join me at ThirdAct.org and sign the pledge.
Melanie Weberg
Osceola
