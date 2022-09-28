There is more than enough evidence to tie Senator Ron Johnson to the Big Lie and the attempt to overthrow our Democracy with the insurrection on January 6, 2021. An aide to Senator Johnson was attempting to hand Vice President Mike Pence a list of Fake Electors and documents to show that Trump had won the Election. This information was found on a text which Vice President Pence staff would not accept. Of course, Senator Johnson denied that he knew anything about it. Even Some of Johnson’s close backers turned against Johnson when finding out about Johnson’s obvious attempt to overthrow our government. This was just one of the many scandals involving Senator Johnson.
Who is Ron Johnson? Its reported that he is Billionaire son in-law turned Senator. It’s a good thing that there were enough Republicans like Vice President Pence and various Governors around the Country who had character and integrity to tell the truth that Trump lost the Election, or the insurrection could have been successful.
It is scary to think that the billionaires and the big corporations who fund most of the politicians in both Political Parties could find plenty of people to put in office that would disregard any resemblance to Truth in their attempt to overthrow our Government with the Big Lie.
