On January 5, 2022, the American Red Cross conducted its first of the year, one day, Blood Drive at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. The Drive was sponsored by the Apple River Knights of Columbus, Council 16298. The Knights advertised the Drive by placing posters in prominent locations in Deer Park, Clayton, Clear Lake and Amery. It was also publicized by the Amery Free Press and Local television and radios stations. Area churches were alerted about the Drive by e-mail. For approximately two weeks before the January 5 donation day 40 registered donors filled all of the available donation slots.
Despite adverse weather conditions on January 5th (low temps, strong winds, blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions) 36 brave souls made their way to St. Joseph Church in Amery to donate the “gift of life” to as many as 96 patients in critical need of blood supplies. Each pint of donated blood can be used to supply as many as 3 individuals with lifesaving blood products. Members of the Knights of Columbus, and their wives, volunteered to help on the day of the Drive.
The American Red Cross and the Apple River Knights of Columbus thank each of the donors who gave so generously on January 5 and all others in the Amery area and surrounding communities who supported the Drive.
The need for fresh blood supplies remains great everywhere. All healthy individuals are encouraged to seriously consider becoming regular Red Cross blood donors. The next Blood Drive at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery is scheduled July 2022. It is expected the donor spots for that Drive will fill up early, as they did for the January 5 Drive. individuals who want to donate at the July Drive should watch for notice of the precise date of the Drive and sign-up early by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Amery to schedule an appointment.
Jim and Sheeran Ann Gallagher
Amery
