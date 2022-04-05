Recently, Wisconsin legislators, Representative Gae Magnafici and Senator Rob Stafsholt, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers passed and enacted the 2021 Wisconsin Act 209, making it a class H felony for violence and threats of violence against health care workers. This new law means a person who harms or threatens to harm a health care worker, or their family could be fined up to $10,000 and imprisoned for up to six years. In addition, if the person causing the injury or making the threat uses a weapon or has prior criminal convictions, the potential imprisonment may be increased by as much as an additional four years.
We want to thank Representative Magnafici, who was a co-lead author of this proposal and testified in favor of the legislation. In her testimony, Magnafici said this new law “will help improve the safety of health care workers and patients across Wisconsin.” We agree.
Violence and threats of violence unfortunately have become a large problem in the health care field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care and social assistance programs have by far the highest rate of intentional injuries per 10,000 workers than any other field, and the numbers are increasing. In fact, the rate of violence among these groups is nearly five times higher than the next highest industry.
In a recent Health Care Workforce Report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), workplace violence is a key contributor to burnout confronting health care workers. The report states that WHA members report that in the past two years, when COVID-19 became rampant in our communities, verbal and physical aggression directed at hospital staff was further exacerbated. This abuse went beyond emergency departments to clinics, birthing centers, intensive care units, medical and surgical units and at entrances and registration desks.
Unfortunately, in our local hospitals and clinics, we are seeing the same trends. Our already exhausted health care workers are now facing anger and threats that are unprecedented. This verbal and physical aggression is often directed at employees who are simply carrying out state and federal guidelines to protect our patients. The environment we’re in is making it more difficult to retain and recruit health care workers and resulted in extremely high vacancy rates in many of our key positions.
Thanks again to our governor and local legislators for their recognition of this problem and their courage in passing legislation to help reduce workplace violence in our health care institutions. Health care workers dedicate their lives to serving others and show up every day to make a positive difference in our communities.
Dave Dobosenski, CEO, St Croix Regional Medical Center
Matt Forge, CEO, Osceola Medical Center
Debra Rudquist, President, Amery Hospital & Clinic
