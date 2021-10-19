The Amery Woman’s Club recently completed the Fall 2021 Community Blood Drive together with the American Red Cross. This latest drive collected 107 pints of blood over 2 days. Every pint of blood can save up to 3 lives, so your generous donations of 107 pints helps as many as 321 patients in need! To quote our Red Cross liaison,
Shannon Metcalf, “That’s AMAZING!!”
This blood drive, as always, was a community-wide effort. Special thanks to Pastor Ruehlow for providing Our Savior’s Lutheran Church as the donation site and to the women of the Amery Woman’s club for volunteering to call each of the donors, schedule donor appointments and to greet and register donors at the drive. In addition, the women provided delicious homemade cookies for the donors. Dick’s Market donated various grocery items and Duane Riley from the Lion’s Club set up and took down furniture at the Church’s Fellowship Hall both before and after the drive. The Amery Free Press, Northwest Communications and WPCA Radio helped with publicizing the drive and many area businesses allowed us to put up posters. We thank everyone for contributing to a very successful Blood Drive!
Members of the Amery Woman’s Club volunteered over 149 hours for this worthwhile cause.
Most importantly, the residents of our community and surrounding communities took time out of their busy schedules to donate life-saving blood. Thank you!
Our next blood drive will be on Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Please mark your calendar and consider being a donor. Thank you.
Sheeran Gallagher, Mary Davis and Kate Bevington
Amery Woman’s Club Blood Drive Coordinators
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.