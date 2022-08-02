On July 21, 2022, the Apple River Knights of Columbus, Council 16298, sponsored an American Red Cross Blood Drive at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A Knights of Columbus volunteer posted notices of the drive at popular locations in the Amery area. Forty-one appointments were available and the Drive filled very quickly with 41 prospective donors.
The Red Cross goal for the day was the collection of 27 productive units of blood. Despite one cancellation, a few missed appointments and the deferral of 3 donations, by the end of the day, including both regular and Power Red donations, the Red Cross collected 39 useful blood products, exceeding the goal for the day.
The registration of donors was handled by Knights volunteers and the Red Cross staff worked professionally and efficiently keeping, donor wait times to a minimum. For a large part of the day donors were greeted by Red Cross staff while they were being registered and immediately thereafter began the donation process. After donating, donors were greeted at a recovery area with cold water, juices, a variety of munchies and complementary Red Cross T- shirts.
Thanks to all donors, Red Cross staff and Knights of Columbus volunteers and others who worked to make the Blood Drive a successful day.
The next Red Cross Blood Drive at St. Joseph Catholic Church will be conducted on November 1, 2022.
Jim and Sheeran Gallagher
