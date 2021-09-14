A few months ago, a white line was painted along the edge of a few streets in Amery. One of the streets was Baker. It made one lane not wide enough to meet a car coming from the other direction or pass someone in that lane. It appears to be a lane for bikers and/or walkers….however it ran parallel to the Stower Seven Lakes trail!!! What would be a good reason for that??? I called about it and was told that it was because there might be a “run”. Now that line has been covered with black and there are white dotted lines on the other side of the street!!! OUR TAXPAPER DOLLARS AT WORK.
Jean Mattakat
Amery, WI
