My name is Steve Osero and I am a volunteer on with the Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future committee working to support the School District of Amery’s passage of a referendum. I serve as part of a committee of nearly 100 community members. It is important that our district residents get out to vote yes on April 5th. My support for the referendum is simple. I believe it is essential that our community votes yes for the referendum, so we are in support of our staff, our district buildings and systems, and, most importantly, our kids and our kid’s kids. Why? Because someone did that for me and someone did that for you too. It’s now our time to step up and provide for the next generation of Amery kids. I am asking you to join me in voting yes for the School District of Amery referendum on April 5th.
I recently had a tour of the High School to get a firsthand look at the issues. I was amazed. When you drive by or visit the gym or the auditorium all appears well. Yet, when you take a closer look there are very serious problems with the high school building. I am going to share with you what I saw – in word here, and also through a video that is posted on the Our Kids – Our Community – Our Future FACEBOOK page. The video which I have provided offers a very compelling reason to vote yes.
First off, I recognize that that this referendum is for maintenance in all buildings of our district. However, the majority of the needs are at the High School. On the tour of the high school, I was shown brickwork that is crumbling due to failing in-wall flashing leaving water in the walls of our buildings. I found that 50% of the science lab stations do not have running water or functioning gas valves for the burners. The sinks on these labs are also ridiculously small cup sinks not much larger than a dixie cup. Realistically, these lab stations are entirely unusable when a teacher has 24 kids trying to get access to 2 barely functional sinks. In the same science room, I witnessed a little magic on this tour. I saw water be turned on in one room and have it run out of a faucet in another room.
The walls in the high school do not go all the way to the ceiling allowing sound to travel from one room to the next. Throughout the high school there are suspended ceilings are wavy because of the moisture. I saw stains on the walls from moisture and rust in the ceiling track. I was in a chemistry room with the only ventilation system being a fan of not much more than a foot mounted inside of a cabinet on the wall. Open the door, turn the fan on, and blow the fumes outside. In a science lab? Really? Extremely inefficient and dare I say, dangerous. Our kids and our teachers deserve better. The inefficiencies in science classrooms results in classrooms where the temperature is 50 degrees one day and 90 degrees the next.
I saw outside doors that are falling apart with structural framework for the doors move inches when pushed on. Heating coils in the high school are nonfunctional and running at less than 50%. The decibel level of the two mechanical systems in the gymnasium are so loud a person should have hearing protection on to even be in the gym. To hold sporting events in the gym, the air handlers have to be turned down to get the noise to acceptable levels. This effectively reducing the quality of air in the gym. There are colored dots on the ceiling tiles throughout the high school reminding the maintenance staff of the location of buckets catching dripping and condensing water. In addition, there are cracks in brick walls of classrooms that go to the outside of the building.
There have been fires in the electrical rooms of the technology education area due to the outdated systems in this area of the building. So outdated, that there are no longer parts made for the system we have. The electrical system is unsafe and vastly underpowered to service the needs of the high school. A 60-amp wire from that service room feeds a 600-amp panel in the technology education area. The air handlers in the tech ed department are running 50% capacity due to coil failures. The noise in this area rivals what I heard in the gym. I was shown disconnects in the tech ed area that are no longer legal to be installed. There is not enough infrastructure to adequately support the instruction of kids in our tech ed labs and classrooms.
The walls of the high school are falling apart. The concrete is cracking, and the caulking and joints are failing. The concrete continues to move, and the wall continues to crumble. Brickwork is even popping out of place in the wall. The drone images of heat loss in the high school make clear the very significant efficiency issues are compromising the integrity of education provided to our kids.
The High School was built in 1976 for $3.7 million dollars. The addition of the auditorium and rooms off the north and south sides of the high school bring that total to approximately $10 million. To replace that building today would cost 60 to 80 million. The district is not asking for your support for a new high school. The district is simply asking for your support to fix the buildings of the district so that our kids can be educated in a safe and effective environment. They deserve nothing less than that.
Our District has gone to referendum one time in the last 15 years, and there have been declining rates of taxation in our district for 7 of the last 8 years. Mill rates did go up last year due to Covid and students leaving districts statewide, for online classes. Our school district is one of approximately 50 school districts in the state which are free of referendum debt. It is time to invest in our school district. Interest rates are low, and now is the time to make this investment. No matter how you decide to vote the problems are not going away. The items are shared here must be fixed. No one wants their taxes to go up. I get it. I do not want my taxes to go up either. The longer we wait, the larger the price tag will be in the future.
Now is the time to step up in support of Amery kids. Vote yes for the School District of Amery referendum. Our kids deserve it. Always know, strong schools make for a strong community. And, who benefits in the end… our kids.
Respectfully submitted,
Steve Osero
Volunteer Chair, Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Committee.
1994 Amery Graduate. Father of 4 in, or graduated from, the Amery School District
Paid Political Letter
