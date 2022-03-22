Apparently, anyone who disagrees with County Supervisor Chris Nelson is an activist and extremist. Now maybe he does change his mind once in a while on minor issues, but if you disagree with him on something major or question his actions, he turns it into a personal attack, declaring that it is all “political”. One of the best examples of this comes from the Parks and Trails Advisory Group (PTAG), which I am a member of and Supervisor Middleton chairs. Ms. Middleton successfully guided a diverse group of trail users through a process that resulted in Polk County’s first ever comprehensive trail network plan. It was an amiable process and we all got to know each other a bit better. The extremism happened when Mr. Nelson slipped an equestrian parking lot on the Stower Trail into the project list, something PTAG never discussed and therefore never recommended to the County. Afterwards, when Supervisor Middleton suggested that we could do better on public input he declared that PTAG was now getting political and should be abolished. Seriously?
Mr. Nelson is always promoting horseback riding, which makes him another one of those selfish extremist activists running the County into the ground. Maybe the folks in District 4 should remove HIM from the Board. In District 10 (the Town of Osceola), the extremist candidate is someone who storms out of meetings dropping the F-bomb during Pledge of Allegiance, not someone who can work with diverse interest groups to actually get something done. Vote Amy Middleton.
Bob Wright, District 10
Paid Political Letter
