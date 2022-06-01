It is with heavy heart that Mark and I have made the decision to retire. We have had a few health scares in the last months and decided it was to me to take care of ourselves.
We cannot express in words what being a part of this great community has meant to us for the last 31 years. I will miss all the friends that we have made and seen on a daily basis while being the face of Subway for all these years.
We look forward to retirement and being just a regular part of the community. We will miss seeing our customers on a daily basis and hope to run into all our “friends” as time goes by.
We hope you will welcome the new owner as you had welcomed Mark and I and be assured that the new ownership will be as dedicated to providing for our customers the same quality service that we have tried to provide the community.
Thank you again for all your support for the last 31 years.
Sincerely,
Mark and Denise Hutter
