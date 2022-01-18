The first weekend is over after the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail has been opened to snowmobiles. I must say that all my expectations of a high speed trail have been met. There is pretty much a blatant disregard to speed limit signs along the trail from County Rd C to Baker Ave. I have a clear view of the trail from my house, and very few of the snowmobiles have been
traveling at 10 MPH. I called the Sheriff’s Department on Saturday to file a complaint, and was told that they have received many other calls about trail users speeding. They told me they had Deputies and Wardens on the trails, but with so many miles of trails, it is pretty hard to be everywhere. I have walked the trail a couple of times in the last few days, but I feel it is not safe. Some people have slowed down as they are passing, but some have not. It is only a matter of time when there will be an accident. If you’re walking or skiing, you have to be extremely vigilant, because they come around a corner so fast, you have you have to react very quickly. It is not safe for our elderly people or children who have used the trail in past during the winter months. Also, with the Speed, Noise, and Smell of Exhaust, it is no longer a Beautiful and Quiet Place for a walk. Such a shame to have let this happen.
Ken Mosner
Amery
