I was very unhappy with President Biden’s State of the Union address! It clearly shows he is unable or unwilling to change policy as events change the situation. Just as he did in his failure in Afghanistan.
On Unity he said, “Tonight, we meet ..most importantly as Americans.” I wish he would have continued to say COVID is now a disease that no longer requires mandatory vaccine mandates.
On Crime he said, “And if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the Border and fix the immigration system.” He should have also said we will complete the border wall and retore remain in Mexico. The Border Patrol and ICE will now work hard to stop the flow and remove illegal aliens in our country.
He also said, “The answer is to FUND the police.” He should have also said we will not give payments to able bodied people without work. We need to aggressively address homelessness by getting the addicted and mentally ill off the streets and into treatment.
On Peace He said, “And I’m taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy.” I wish he really meant it and said his administration would stop their war on fossil fuels by completing the XL pipeline, drilling in the artic to fill the Alaskan pipeline, promoting LNG and other actions to stop all imports of all Russian oil to the US and our allies. This would have truly hurt the Russian economy until China purchased all their oil.
On China he should said I’m reducing student visas for Chinese students to zero as well as other steps to stop the theft of intellectual property. Plus added an ever-increasing tariff on China as punishment to COVID and fentanyl. This would be encouraging companies to move their manufacturing back the US or other countries. Also, in the face of ever-increasing threats to Taiwan we will increase defense spending so we are capable to face China and or Russia in the future. We will have peace thru strength!
On Inflation he said, “My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit.” Then he should have said I realize inflation is a result of my increasing the money supply by 40% with excessive government spending. Which resulted in too much money chasing too few goods. For all departments except defense, I will order a hiring freeze and put on hold all discretionary spending to reduce the government borrowing and ask the Federal Reserve to sell government bonds to the public to reduce the money supply.
As he failed to do meaningful things to address unity, crime, peace and inflation I’m afraid the state of our union will go from bad to worst.
Terry Guanella
Amery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.