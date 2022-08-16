Hi, neighbors! I was saddened to read Terry’s letter last week where they dismissed gender nuance and swiped at Native Americans. I'd like to chime in because I want our community to be a welcoming one.

I still remember the first trans person I met twenty years ago; this is hardly new. And since then I’ve known a dozen more who are transgender or identify as non-binary. I’m grateful to them all for living authentically and growing my heart many times its original size.

