Hi, neighbors! I was saddened to read Terry’s letter last week where they dismissed gender nuance and swiped at Native Americans. I'd like to chime in because I want our community to be a welcoming one.
I still remember the first trans person I met twenty years ago; this is hardly new. And since then I’ve known a dozen more who are transgender or identify as non-binary. I’m grateful to them all for living authentically and growing my heart many times its original size.
Perhaps, like Terry, you think with some levity: “I'm old.” They taught me X+X=G and X+Y=B and Doctor knows best! But nothing's so simple. Like, did you know intersex and trans are different? Amnesty International says, “Intersex is an umbrella term used to describe a wide range of natural variations that affect genitals, gonads, hormones, chromosomes or reproductive organs. Sometimes these characteristics are visible at birth, sometimes they appear at puberty, and sometimes they are not physically apparent at all.” Doctors—mere humans in a society uncomfortable with ambiguity—make choices that can negatively affect people for a lifetime. But they also have a golden opportunity to provide life-affirming care to people of all ages, sexes, and identities—and we do, too.
I’m here for that—making space for people as they are and paving the way for what’s possible. I’m here to keep learning even as I grow older, see how I can help, and invite more to the table. Pull up a chair!
