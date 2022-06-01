I wanted to take this opportunity to give a deserved THANK YOU to all the staff and administration for putting together a most energizing and overwhelming Senior Awards Night a few weeks ago. With equal passion and admiration, I want to thank all of the 133 individual and collective entities for creating, awarding and maintaining scholarships for Amery’s senior class.
Humbled. This is the word that first came to mind while listening to each presenter share their story or a story on behalf of others. The event coordinators no doubt encouraged presenters to keep their presentations on the short side, but only because there were so many scholarships to give and only so many hours available that evening. As a spectator, parent and lifelong Amery resident, I can honestly say that I could have sat there all night long. I hung on every word of each presenter and even longed to hear more.
The courage, strength and integrity it took for families and friends representing the wishes of those who have passed on, was humbling. The historical paths that each person or club/group took to that exact moment in time last week, was exactly what we all needed to hear. We gathered in a public school, celebrated the lives of those who attended Amery High School all the way back to 1911, re-lived one’s wishes and recognized that their dreams did not end when their life did.
Each family/group had the foresight to recognize that dreams can live on for generations. Generations of educators, athletes, community service workers, readers, trade workers, social clubs (the list goes on and on), ensured that each senior would have the opportunity to earn a scholarship.
As an audience member, I was moved. Actually, I was a blubbering mess each time a student’s name was called. I instantly pictured their families and felt the pride and hope that each family likely was feeling while watching their child receive their deserved scholarship.
The hours put into the behind-the-scenes are likely countless, yet every second of that work contributed to a successful event that celebrated the Amery Class of 2022. I also want to echo the words of Principal, Mr. Gould, expressed in his closing message – I hope that one day, many of the seniors receiving awards will come back to Amery to hand out scholarships honoring the works of others or their own involvement in area organizations.
I left that night not only dehydrated from loss of so much liquid, but humbled and honored to be a part of a generous community and school that is so dedicated to the success of our students and always prepared to provide what matters most.
Brooke Whitley
Amery
