Last week Wisconsin United States Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the Stoughton Trailers Company facility to highlight her Supply Chain Resiliency Act. Baldwin wants to “invest in American companies to reduce our reliance on long supply chains and ensure that critical products are made in America.” Very important priorities.
I do find it troubling Senator Baldwin and her democratic caucus and our President now find it important to source products in America and bolster critical supply chain manufacturing at home, but ignore our energy dependency. Under the Trump administration America was energy independent for the first time in history. Today, Biden’s Russian sanctions carved out a key financial component allowing the United States and other countries to continue importing Russian oil and gas. We are supporting Putin and the Russian regime with every barrel of oil we buy when we have untapped oil supplies in this country and the ability to meet our energy needs.
Biden halted the Keystone XL pipeline and canceled oil leases to appease some of his base. In doing so he puts our national security interests at risk and forces all Americans to pay more for gasoline and heating fuel. The Keystone pipeline paid union wages and supported rural America and its workers. Senator Baldwin, please tell us why, if you truly want to keep us free and strong, you don’t advocate to stop buying oil from Russia when we can produce it here in America. Joe Biden, allow the Keystone pipeline to restart and employ thousands of Americans and restore the canceled oil leases. End the imports of oil and gas from Russia now.
Mark Pendergast
Deer Park, Wisconsin
