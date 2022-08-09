Senate Bill S.2992 is a bi-partisan bill, supported by some Republicans and Democrats, and many third-party sellers, mostly small businesses, that use big tech platforms, like Amazon. “S” means bill is generated in the Senate. S.2992 targets big tech companies for potential antitrust and consumer choice violations. If passed, this bill should cover Apple, Alphabet (parent company of Google), Amazon, and Meta (previously Facebook). The draft is limited to online platforms with 1) at least 50 million monthly active uses or 100,000 business users; 2) annual market capitalization of U.S. net sales exceeding $550 billion; and 3) serve as a “critical trading partner” for its business users. Millions of dollars been spent by big tech with misinformation asking you to contact your representatives to kill this bill. Fact checking what S2992 DOES NOT do that ads inaccurately says it does. The bill would NOT block sales of Basics (Amazon brand) products. It DOES NOT prevent or ban Amazon from offering free shipping on products or ban free shipping. Instead, the bill prevents Amazon from requiring third-party sellers on its platform to use logistics and fulfillment services, but sellers have the option to use those services if they want.
The bill aims to prohibit dominant platforms from “abusing their gatekeeper power” by prioritizing their own products over competitors that use their platforms. Amazon owns about 100 private-label brands that cover a variety of products in their Basic brands. Third-party sellers, account for more than half of Amazon’s retail volume. Third-party sellers have expressed frustration in dealing with Amazon and support S2992. Third-party sellers have complained over costs they pay to stay in good standing, amount Amazon charges them for ads, and Amazon’s inability to rid the marketplace of scams. As
