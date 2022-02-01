I am a Junior at Amery High School doing an FCCLA project called Public Policy Advocate, where I have to show how I would positively change a law. Considering the recent event concerning one of my classmates, I chose the seat belt safety law. In our state, the fine for not wearing a seat belt is only $10. The death of my classmate opened my eyes to how many others either get injured or die from the consequences of not wearing a seat belt. I would change the fine to be $50 for an individual and 3 points off of your driver’s license. This would suppress the act of not wearing a seat belt and make it a habit. Wisconsin is behind the national average of 89% of citizens wearing a seat belt. I am doing this project to show our community and get the word out that one buckle can be a life or death situation, and I nor others want to see another death that could have been prevented.
Desiree Wishard
Amery
