From Thanksgiving through New Years, families and/or friends get together to celebrate. It’s the season of giving. Much is made of the “sanctity of life.” The bible says “all lives are valuable and precious.” Do we really believe all living humans are equal and precious or just a subsection of the population? The US has the largest divide between rich and rest of the country, especially the poor, since before the Great Depression. One reason is stagnation of working-class wages as union membership declines and is under attack. Another reason is our tax code. US wealth divide is larger than any other industrialized country. There are over 3,000 Bible verses about helping the poor. Jesus was preoccupied with poverty. “Don’t store up treasures here on earth where they can erode or may be stolen. You cannot serve two masters, God and money” (Matthew 6:19-24); He who gives to the poor will lack nothing, but he who closes his eyes to them receives many curses” (Prov. 27); He that hath two coats, let him impart to him that hath none; and he that hath meat, let him do likewise” (Luke 3:11). Jesus said, “Give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s,” Jesus was talking about taxes and ones’ ability to pay.
2019 poverty rate, 5-year estimate, was 13.4%, approximately 42.3 million Americans living below the poverty level, before COVID-19. Many poor Americans work full time making minimum wage or less, some people are unemployable, and some seniors fall into this category. In 2020, the top 350 US firms paid CEO’s an average of $24.2 million, not including their extraordinary benefits. 80% of S&P companies paid their CEOs over 100 times more than their average workers. Corporations have been extremely profitable. Yet these people and Corporations normally receive the largest tax cuts. Recent example is the Republicans Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 (publicintegrity.org, 1/24/2020, cbpp.org dated 2/27/2019), which increased the national debt. Same thing happened with the Republican 2006 tax cuts. Less than 2 months after signing the 2017 bill, Trump put forward a 2019 budget that cut basic assistance to millions of struggling families who needed to pay rent, put food on the table, and get health care. Many citizens get upset that on average someone on food stamps may get $204/month or $680 for a family of 4. Some states recipients receive far less. Do we have our priorities right?
Cheryl Moskal
(previous area resident)
Denver, CO
