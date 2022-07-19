I read with interest about first steps for 20-acres purchased recently by the Amery School District. It’s heartening to see so many school district personnel step forward to help.

As a former educator, Amery School’s parent, referendum supporter, local business owner and a person who has developed half a dozen small farms over the last decade (and of course, taxpayer), I am wondering if the project might be best served by more community input. There are many knowledgeable people here when it comes to farm enterprises — what levels of investment, labor, equipment and infrastructure each requires, and what makes sense given that students are not in school during prime farming months.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.