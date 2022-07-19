I read with interest about first steps for 20-acres purchased recently by the Amery School District. It’s heartening to see so many school district personnel step forward to help.
As a former educator, Amery School’s parent, referendum supporter, local business owner and a person who has developed half a dozen small farms over the last decade (and of course, taxpayer), I am wondering if the project might be best served by more community input. There are many knowledgeable people here when it comes to farm enterprises — what levels of investment, labor, equipment and infrastructure each requires, and what makes sense given that students are not in school during prime farming months.
Perhaps most importantly, in an era of climate risk — and given that agriculture is the single largest contributor to the broken carbon cycle we are now experiencing — what “values” will drive choices and investment in this project? It’s not hyperbole: we need another 20-acres of corn and beans like we need holes in our head.
Will herbicides be applied regularly to this land — directly adjacent to residential homes and the Apple River? GMO crops planted? Continuous tillage? What about perennial crops, like pastures or an orchard? Or the importance of bio-diversity — creating valuable habitat for pollinators and birds? Will building soil health be a driving concern?
Rather than just jumping into this on an ad-hoc basis, I strongly recommend that Amery Schools take some time with the Visioning process to get a feel for what this community most values. Set up a process that culminates in a long-term Master Plan. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create something unique and galvanizing, and for which many locals would happily volunteer money, time and effort to fully realize.
This project can and should be a great benefit not just to local students, but the entire Amery community; and it will be to the extent that it aligns with the values, passions and ideas of those that are invited to show up and create it.
