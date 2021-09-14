Dear Editor,
Remembering the Trump years. Unemployment was at an all-time low. The economy was growing better than it had for decades and was bouncing back quickly after the initial hit from the pandemic in spite of the Democrat governors doing all they could with lockdowns to hamper the recovery. We were energy independent. A gallon of gasoline was $1.87. The wall was being built and the border was better protected than it has ever been. The trade agreement with Mexico and Canada was replaced with a much better one. China was pressured to accept a trade agreement better for America. North Korea was pressured to quit firing missiles that made our allies in the region nervous. Trump stood up for the right to self-defense and the 2nd amendment. Trump stood up for the preborn like no other president. Trump stood up for churches like no other president perhaps since George Washington. Trump did more for minorities than any president since Abe Lincoln. Nations like Germany and France were pressured to contribute more of their share to the U.N. Trump brokered multiple peace treaties between Israel and other nations in the region. Trump worked long hours for America with stamina that would put most 25-year-olds to shame. Operation “warp speed” got three Covid-19 vaccines developed faster than anyone expected to protect people at high risk from the China virus. Trump stood up for liberty and would never force people to take a vaccine that makes sense for some, but not for everyone. Trump kept Afghanistan stabilized with a smallish number of troops and embedded intelligence and would have never left Christians, interpreters and others behind to become hostages or be killed, or worse if they are women or girls. Trump would not have transported thousands of Afghans here without proper vetting to make sure we weren’t bringing in terrorists among them. Trump was the first president in a long time who did not get us into a new war. Oh, the good old days.
The invasion of America, the fiasco that is Afghanistan and all the rest of Biden’s America destroying policies are on Democrat voters, never-Trumpers, third-party voters and voting fraud. The question for all those responsible for the mess we are in now is “what were you thinking?”
Rod Cain
Deer Park, WI
