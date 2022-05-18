This June 77 years ago, World War II (WWII) ended. Under authoritarian leader, Hitler, Germany initiated WWI 1914-1918 and WWII 1939-1945. Today, the free democratic world is concerned about another authoritarian unpredictable leader, Putin, starting World War III, fearing using nuclear weapons. Since the Soviet Union collapse, ex-KBG officer and ex-lieutenant colonel Putin has obsessed with returning Ukraine to Russia and won’t stop there. During WWII, democratic countries fought the evils of Germany’s and Italy’s fascism, fighting for democracy and self-rule. They fought autocrats that used nationalism, depressions, slow economic growth, unemployment, immigrants, and “us vs. them” rhetoric. Autocratic leaders blamed the less fortunate and political opposition for their countries’ ills in order to gain power and wealth. All nations’ economies go through cycles, recessions, weather and disease related downturn that are beyond their government’s control.
History repeats or rhymes. Knowing history helps us understand and grapple with complex dilemmas by examining how the past shapes relationships. It can prevent past mistakes by learn from the past. WWI 1914 – 1918, Italy won, but Italy’s government spent more on war than in the previous 50 years. Massive war debt, extended depression, food shortages, bad harvests and significant inflation effectively bankrupted the country, an estimated ½ million civilians dying. Mussolini, Fascist Party leader, took advantage of the situation. At Mussolini’s rallies, surrounded by supporters wearing black shirts, Mussolini impressed the crowds. His physique was impressive; his style was repetitive. He was highly theatrical, his opinions were contradictory, his facts were often wrong and his attacks were frequently malicious and misdirected. He inspired fascist squads, militias. His followers rounded up Socialists, burned down union and party offices, terrorized local populations, attack local government institutions and prevented left-wing administrations from taking power. Mussolini gained power in 1922.
Following WWI, Germany lost, faced economic instability and had a fragile democracy. Hitler admired and perfected Mussolini’s style and rhetoric, blamed others for Germany’s problems. Hitler came to power in 1933. Putin and other modern day authoritarian-strongmen are no different than previous authoritarian-strongmen. Authoritarian leaders spread propaganda and conspiracy theories to instill loyalty and fear, motivating people to carry out their agendas of nationalization, persecution, and thievery. Propaganda, system of attention management, works through repetition, same message through multiple channels and institutions, always discrediting the press, government institutions and other political parties. Authoritarian leaders create enemies instead of presenting concrete ideas. In the end, many suffer.
Cheryl Moskal
(previous area resident)
Denver, CO
(0) comments
