The past two years have dealt us tremendous challenges. I think about the energy and determination it has taken to keep my kid learning and the doors open at school through the uncertainty of COVID. It fills me with gratitude that the teachers and the staff of the Amery School District have shown up during the pandemic and made difficult decisions that served my family and our entire community.
We have owned our home in rural Amery for 6 years and it is about 60 years old. It is humble but sturdy and prior to our purchase it was a rental property for many years. Sometimes we have maintenance to do in order to keep up with wear and tear. A few times we have had a budget to improve the overall quality of our living space. If we move on from this home, the structure will be sound and I know we’ll be leaving it better than before.
I see the 2022 Amery School District Referendum as an opportunity to choose where the money my family earns is spent. I’ve had the chance to read through the mailers and sit in on presentations about the 2022 Amery School District Referendum. I’ve listened and asked questions; I have learned that the district is making informed fiscal decisions both for necessary maintenance and for improvements to the overall quality of the campus.
I support the referendum because I want to directly invest in our childrens’ future education in Amery. With two young kids in our home, the timing of this investment just makes sense. I also see the referendum as a chance for positive growth and opportunity for the entire community. So I’ll be voting YES to both #1 and #2 Referendum items on April 5th. Now is a great time for updates and maintenance that will help our school district shine even brighter.
Soon Guenther,
Amery (Alden Township)
Paid Political Letter
