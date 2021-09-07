Greeting Polk County Citizens,
As you may know the Polk County Board of Supervisors is in the process of addressing recycling in Polk County. This is through both the County Recycling ordinance and in assessing whether to close the Center down and privatize recycling services.
Some County officials have publicly stated they want to “improve” recycling in Polk County by closing the Recycling Center. I do not agree with this approach. Some years the Recycling Center makes money, some years it does not. I believe recycling is a needed and appropriate service for the County to provide, not a business to make money. We don’t ask how much money other County Departments make like the Highway Dept or the Sherriff’s Dept, nor should we.
Closing the Recycling Center will force each local Town, City, and Village to manage and pay for recycling sites in their municipality, adding to the burdens of what municipalities are responsible for. According to the study by Foth, (a consultant hired by the County) this would lead to privatization of the service and double the cost of recycling for households in Polk County.
Overall, investing in the needed improvements will come at a cheaper price to the taxpayers. According to Foth, to keep the center open will cost Polk County households an estimated $10.52 a year, versus $26.08 a year by closing it down and privatizing the service.
The County has made minimal capital improvements to the Recycling Center since it opened 30 years ago. The price tag for improvements is approximately $1 million. The good news is the County has the money without impacting your tax bill by using part of undesignated fund reserves. This fund balance was recently increased by $1.6 million for funds that were unexpended in 2020, and will most likely be increased again in the near future by over $4 million in America Rescue Plan Act monies.
Other benefits to keeping the Recycling Center open is the County will be able to receive a better price for our recyclables and improve safety and efficiency. The County could also increase the availability of recycling bins around the County, thereby improving recycling opportunities for rural areas.
Please talk to your Polk County Supervisor and local officials about the Recycling Center. You may also send comments to all the Supervisors by emailing it to the Polk County Clerk Lisa Ross at countyclerk@co.polk.wi.us for distribution to the County Board Supervisors.
Frances Duncanson
Amery, WI
Polk County Supervisor, District 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.