Policies from Biden and the Democrats have had dire consequences. There are higher gas and energy prices, mostly due to anti-production policies. There is the Biden created border crisis, which is basically an invasion from 150 or so countries with no vetting on many of the illegal aliens including some terrorists, drug traffickers and human traffickers. The Biden administration has ignored and even blocked the availability and usage of legitimate safe Covid-19 therapeutics, likely contributing to unnecessary serious sickness and deaths. There has been incalculable damage to our economy and our children from draconian mandates and lockdowns by the Biden administration, Democrat governors, Democrat mayors and liberal judges. They have supported the racism embodied in Critical Race Theory and the misnamed Woke movement. Biological males being allowed in female bathrooms, locker rooms, and on female sports teams have been supported by them. Biden rescinded President Trump’s orders prohibiting federal funds from being spent overseas to fund abortions or provided to organization that make abortion referrals. Biden Froze the Trump rule aimed at lowering Insulin and EpiPen prices. The Afghan pullout was botched, with many Americans and allied Afghans left behind to fend for themselves while Taliban and released ISIS prisoners were left in control and also left 85 billion dollars’ worth of military equipment. That military hardware would have been useful to the freedom fighting Ukrainians in recent days. The lion’s share of our current inflation is due to their runaway spending combined with their lockdowns and mandates. Saber rattling from not so friendly nations has returned on Biden’s watch. Having no respect for Biden, Putin has escalated Russia’s saber rattling to a major war against its neighbor Ukraine. China, Iran, North Korea and other tyrants may now take similar actions. Like other Democrat presidents, Biden, for political reasons, released oil from our strategic oil reserves, that was filled up by Trump, and is meant to be there in case we have to go to war. Crime rates across this nation has skyrocketed due to the soft on crime policies from Biden, Democrat run cities and states, the Democrat run congress and liberal Democrat appointed judges.
Rod Cain
Deer Park
