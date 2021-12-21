In July I had approached members of our School board and administration to specifically ask that we begin to review the library materials our children have access to, as more and more disturbing books had been discovered by parents throughout our nation. It was explained that this would be a huge undertaking by the district and even with the offered help of parents, the district declined.
Last month I read an excerpt from the book: Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews at our local school board meeting.
Due to the content and nature of the book, I was understandably cut off. The district took further action into muting the reading in order to not violate Youtube standards, before uploading the recorded meeting to their Youtube channel.
What I read was disgusting and if the district had asked I would have gladly given my blessing to mute it.
In a private meeting regarding the book Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, it was shared with me that “The district stands behind their book choices that are in the libraries.” It’s alarming that there are a variety of books throughout our district highlighting self-harm such as stapling one’s own penis, self-cutting, abortions, normalizing teen drugs, and alcohol use. Books detailing the purpose/ importance/ need of eliminating one’s bowels before engaging in sexy-fun-time between two men, with the last of these examples available to all students Pre-K -12 grade.
Parents have filed the proper requests for reconsideration on several library selections. One parent was informed that the district doesn’t have the control to electronically remove specific material such as ebooks and or specific book titles from the library’s online catalog, Destiny Discover. This is not correct. The district has a tool and step-by-step instructions to do so, on the Destiny Discover help page.
The district is reacting to the November book reading by revising policy (186) which allows for community comment. New provisions remove the taxpayer’s ability to present concerns, engage with our district, bring light to any issue. This effectively drives a wedge between the community and our schools. Our district refuses to take accountability and operate with transparency.
Meanwhile, parents are still wondering how these sexually explicit and harm-inflicting books ever made their way into our school’s library and why the district stands behind these particular book choices.
Stephanie Jansen
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.