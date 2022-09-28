I keep reading letters about ‘protect or save our kids’; Letters about gender and identity. Some kids need only to be protected from their own family’s ignorance, from being judgmental and intolerant.
No kid ever went to school being “a boy” and came back being “a girl” because gender identity was discussed, it never happened, and it never will. No kid is going to become black or Hispanic/ Latino or Asian either from going to school and talking about race.
No one became LGBTQ+ because they talked about it at school or at home.
At school they should be learning tolerance, they should be learning respect, they should be learning that not everyone feels the same way about their body or about who they love, and not everyone comes from the same place, and that it’s ok.
We live in a world where there’s diversity and denying it won’t make it disappear.
Not everyone can understand it, not everyone is going to agree with it, many are going to put God as an excuse, but the reality is that being intolerant is much, much worse than anything they can talk about in school.
These people would rather give up on their kid or force them to be someone they aren’t, instead of supporting them in their decisions and feelings.
The same people would rather see many kids ‘in the system’ than in a home full of love because there’s “only one way to build a family and that’s with a mom and a dad”.
Same people that are putting so much effort being against abortions, but not putting any on helping kids in need.
Protect the kids from hate, from violence, from disrespect, from intolerance, from racism, from homophobia and transphobia, teach them to love without excuses, colors, gender or nationalities.
It’s so much easier to be kind, and it makes all of us better humans.
