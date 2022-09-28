I keep reading letters about ‘protect or save our kids’; Letters about gender and identity. Some kids need only to be protected from their own family’s ignorance, from being judgmental and intolerant.

No kid ever went to school being “a boy” and came back being “a girl” because gender identity was discussed, it never happened, and it never will. No kid is going to become black or Hispanic/ Latino or Asian either from going to school and talking about race.

