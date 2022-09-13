Everyone talks about their rights and freedoms, and many seem to think that right-wing conservative politicians will protect those. I disagree. I think that the Democratic Party is the party of rights and freedoms.
The Democratic Party fights to protect reproductive rights so that the religious beliefs of some people about when life begins do not control whether a woman can have an abortion. But Ron Johnson was glad that women lost this right, and Tim Michels wants to criminalize abortion even in cases of rape or incest.
It fights to protect the right to marry the person one loves, whoever that might be. But Ron Johnson has been flip-flopping on gay rights so often it’s dizzying, and Tim Michels opposes same-sex marriage.
It fights to protect the right and ability of every eligible citizen to vote. But despite the lack of evidence for the public’s misuse of this right to any significant degree, Ron Johnson and Tim Michels want to make it harder for people to vote.
It fights to protect our freedom to live in a peaceful society, without having to fear for our lives at public events, by promoting gun safety measures. But Ron Johnson opposes universal background checks as well as any limits on assault weapons, and Tim Michels thinks it’s OK that that an 18-year-old can buy an AR-15 with no waiting period.
If you want to protect your rights and freedoms, vote for Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.