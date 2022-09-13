Everyone talks about their rights and freedoms, and many seem to think that right-wing conservative politicians will protect those. I disagree. I think that the Democratic Party is the party of rights and freedoms.

The Democratic Party fights to protect reproductive rights so that the religious beliefs of some people about when life begins do not control whether a woman can have an abortion. But Ron Johnson was glad that women lost this right, and Tim Michels wants to criminalize abortion even in cases of rape or incest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.