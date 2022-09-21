Soon the schools will be starting again and there is concern for safety and security for the children from all outside threats. I am very happy that child safety is of top priority in our schools and that many protocols to protect them are in full effect.
But what about threats to our children from inside the school? What guarantee do we have that if we send our boy to school in the morning the school will reaffirm him as a boy and send him home as the boy he was created to be – or if we send our girl to school in the morning she will be reaffirmed as the girl she was created to be?
God created them male and female and put His decision in every cell of the body – He didn’t do gender blending. He didn’t do gender changing – He didn’t leave the choice up to us - and He didn’t approve of medications to block His gender choice for every child. These destructive things have all been done by the world and the world approves of them – God does not.
And remember, children have a hard time picking a breakfast cereal, but the world thinks they should be able to pick their own gender. The world thinks that abortion is women’s health and the new American family is two men who live together – the world’s thinking is a disaster. As we destroy and confuse the children and young men and women, we destroy the family – and God’s greatest creation was the family – a male and a female and children. As we destroy the family – we destroy ourselves.
I urge you to know what is happening in your school. The teachings, the indoctrination – the materials on LBGTQ presented to your children. And know your teachers, your administration, and your school board members. Be sure they believe in protecting your child. It is not the job of the school to present alternative sexual lifestyles to your children.
Our children are of greatest importance and must be protected from outside threats and also from inside threats against whom they are and who they were created by God to be.
