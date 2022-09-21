Soon the schools will be starting again and there is concern for safety and security for the children from all outside threats. I am very happy that child safety is of top priority in our schools and that many protocols to protect them are in full effect.

But what about threats to our children from inside the school? What guarantee do we have that if we send our boy to school in the morning the school will reaffirm him as a boy and send him home as the boy he was created to be – or if we send our girl to school in the morning she will be reaffirmed as the girl she was created to be?

