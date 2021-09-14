It is important that you, as a resident and taxpayer be aware of what our county government is deciding pertaining to the county and you.
As a resident, have you attended a county board meeting, have you read the meeting minutes of the county board or committee meetings, or have you just read articles in the newspaper or had conversations with others concerning various county issues? In my opinion, newspaper articles, meeting minutes and conversations regarding county issues are informative, but they don’t tell the entire story.
Watching and listening to what occurs in these meetings provides full transparency. It gives a person a good understanding of the issues and interaction of the board members. WORDS MATTER AND HOW THEY ARE SPOKEN TO EACH OTHER MATTER.
Board meetings, Executive Committee meetings and other county committee meetings are on YouTube. You need not watch the same day as the meeting but can watch later if you have access to the internet. Videos are not edited like meeting minutes or newspaper articles.
During the last two months I have watched more than twenty-five County Board Meetings and Executive Committee Meetings, if you are a concerned Polk County resident, I suggest you go to the Polk County YouTube channel and view and listen to the meetings at your convenience.
Becky Bents
St Croix Falls, WI
A concerned Polk County Resident
