In August, I filed a verified complaint with Polk County regarding unethical and illegal campaign activities by Chairman Chris Nelson during the April 2022 county supervisor election.
During their August and September meetings, Polk County Executive Committee members discussed the complaint but took no action.
However, Polk County Supervisors don't get to decide whether to accept and investigate this ethics complaint. Under their own Rules of Order and Code of Ethics their responsibility is VERY CLEAR.
They are required to accept a complaint from any person and forward it to the accused, in this case Chairman Chris Nelson. From there, they must conduct an investigation of the complaint's charges, including calling witnesses as needed. As a final step they must provide written findings and conclusions based on the investigation.
Each of these steps is clearly defined in Section 9 of Polk County's Code of Ethics. This code was adopted by the full board in 2008 and reaffirmed in the Rules of Order just over two years ago in 2020.
One of the key charges of the complaint is that Nelson overstepped his authority as Chair to influence political campaigns.
Nelson also appears to have coordinated campaign activities with the Republican Party of Polk County and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. Campaign coordination is against Wisconsin law and breaking state laws is prohibited under the county's Code of Ethics.
Whether supervisors agree or disagree with the issues raised by the complaint is irrelevant; the complaint must be accepted, the charges must be investigated, and written findings and conclusions must be made.
The Executive Committee serves as the Ethics Board. However, instead of moving forward with this clearly defined process, they spent August and September trying to come up with reasons why they don't have to follow their own ethics policy.
Polk County's Code of Ethics clearly lays out the steps the Ethics Board must take in response to my complaint. NOT taking action is not one of them!
The Ethics Board must accept this claim and move forward with an investigation.
