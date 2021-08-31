A Polk county supervisor has made a statement the fair is for the kids, in my opinion this is only partly true.
This year I had the opportunity to be at the fair from the time the gates first opened till they closed with a record-breaking attendance of over 40, 000 people.
I saw thousands of adults, young and old enjoy what the Polk County Fair had to offer. Horse pulling, tractor and truck pulling, the demo derby, music, dancing and other entrainment. Adults entered all types of items, art, baking, canning, animals, antiques, and sewing to be judged.
Local businesses had booths where you could apply for a career with their local company. Outdoor hunting items, lawnmower equipment and agriculture equipment were displayed. Educational tent pertaining to recycling, water quality and how important it is for our county and the generations to come. You could find demonstrations on different topics located all around the fair grounds.
The Old Red School was open where you could enter and go back in time experiencing how education was taught in a one room school. I heard a few young adults’ comment “No computers”? Russ Hanson was available to explain the history of the school.
Adults came to have a non-microwaved corn dog and fresh deep fat fried cheese curds.
The county fair is for everyone young and old. My opinion, residents of Polk County should be grateful to the dedicated young people and adults who volunteered their time to put on the fair, without their hard work there may not have been a fair.
So, the statement, THE FAIR IS FOR KIDS, is far from the truth.
Charlie Bents
St. Croix Falls, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.