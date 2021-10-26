I am writing in response to Chairperson Chris Nelson, Polk County Board of Supervisors, and his recently published claim that our county can take no action regarding Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) in Polk County. Bayfield County, WI passed an ordinance that was initially rejected by the DNR. However, the Bayfield County Supervisors went to court and the ordinance was upheld. Yes, the DNR sets permitting standards, but we can do better for our invaluable land and water. Ashland County and some WI Townships have also enacted similar ordinances.
Those of us who are rallying and speaking up during public comment understand the issue and the potential impact of new hog CAFOs, whether in nearby Trade Lake, Burnett County, or in Polk County. One site with 26,000 hogs multiplies into many farrowing hog factories, producing millions of gallons of manure annually.
We ask that new or expanding livestock operations of 1000 or more animal units obtain a county permit and demonstrate the operations will not cause pollution or a private or public nuisance. Further, the owners must show that a similar facility operated 10 years without pollution problems. They must also have the financial resources to fund cleanup of any spills and care for any residual problems after closure.
Prohibiting the aerial spraying of manure would be a good first step to ensuring quality of life in our region.
Chairman Nelson and Board members--you can do these good things, and the sooner the better.
Donna Martinson
Dresser
