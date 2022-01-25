Rumor has it $1,400,000.00 is budgeted and being spent on Parks and Trail projects with virtually NO public comment. About 25 percent of this is budgeted for a parking lot next to the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail in Wanderoos rumored to be $340,000, to accommodate large horse trailers. Many of the projects are for ATV/UTV trails in the County Forests and includes equipment to groom about 2 miles of cross-country Ski trails at D.D. Kennedy County Park. Many of these projects are well under way, but when asking for a list of the budget and projects I was told it is not yet ready to be released to the public. I was told this was all passed by the County Board when the Polk County Lime Quarry was sold and some of the sale proceeds were put on a fund for Parks and Trails. So it looks to me some County Officials are doling money out to projects without any further Polk County Board discussion or public input. Work has been started on some of these projects, such as the parking lot in Wanderoos, this is a very expensive time of the year to be doing dirt work for a parking lot! It is projected to be completed by the end of January. This unknown project list is well underway with and the results of the survey are not even finalized yet!
I feel it is high time for everyone to get involved on how Polk County is spending this Lime Quarry fund money. I look forward to the local news media to do some investigative reporting and see how the last Public input to Polk County P-Tag Survey taken last summer and the Wisconsin Recreation Opportunity Analysis align with the list of projects Polk County P-Tag and Environmental Services Committee are recommending. Also let ALL of the Polk County Board members know this is NOT the way you want to see them running our government.
I hope I have all of the facts correct, if not I apologize, but could have them all absolutely correct if Polk County released information in a timely manner, at least before the projects are started.
Bill Zager
Resident Town of Lincoln
