Putin’s attack on Ukrainian shows NATO’s importance, allies unified. Putin is unpredictable, an autocrat with almost total control and nuclear weapons, the largest nuclear weapons’ arsenal of about 6255. His government is filled with Putin allies. US and Russia have about 90% of all nuclear weapons.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was established in 1949 as a counterweight to the Soviet Union. After WWII, Western Europe was economically exhausted and militarily weak. Soviet Union emerged with its armies dominating central and eastern Europe, establishing the “Iron Curtain.” NATO’s Article 5, members agree “an armed attack on one is an attack on all.” Ukraine isn’t a NATO member.
Contributions to NATO are voluntary. The 2% standard is a guideline, not a legally binding requirement. Because of Germany’s past military Nazi history, Germany took a non-combative approach, financially helping countries, forming trading alliances, believing that if one is trading with another, that country is unlikely to go to war. Putin proved that is not necessarily true. Germany has now committed to increasing its contributions to 2%. Germany hosts the most NATO bases and personnel. The US is invested in European security for US’s own strategic reasons and security. NATO is the eyes and ears for the US. Putin goal is to end NATO and the EU. A dissolved or weakened NATO would benefit Russia and other adversaries. The US, with its large population, is the largest single contributor to NATO and spends the most per capita on military. If the US left NATO, it would drastically weaken NATO, just what Putin wants.
The world is globally connected. What happens in one country can affect other countries, which recessions, pandemics, and Putin’s war have shown. Countries trade with each other to better relationships, providing food and materials. To better understand world issues and the war, listen or read DW (German) and BBC News, on the internet or download their apps. Online free access to The Atlantic Magazine article, December 2021, “The Autocrats Are Winning,” by Anne Applebaum.
If not for Russia’s nuclear weapons, Putin would be just another loud-mouth, autocratic-bent leader who uses lies, hate, blame, and “us vs. them” ideology to convince his population of perceived enemies rather than using diplomacy and ideas to advance Russia. Russia controls the airwaves with state-owned media. As a Russian journalist, who left Russia, said “once DW News & CNN left Russia, the truth disappeared.”
Cheryl Moskal
(previous area resident)
Denver, CO
