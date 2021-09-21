Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases physician at the University of California at San Francisco, said masks have different layers of effectiveness in terms of blocking particles from getting in and getting out, and that effectiveness depends largely on the type of material, whether the mask is the right fit and whether it is worn properly — covering the nose and mouth and fitting tight against the cheeks.
‘Essentially, masks do protect both you and the other wearer no matter what you wear, but the more fit and filtered masks protect you more,’ said Gandhi, who co-wrote a paper on mask efficacy.
The paper, …published earlier this year in the peer-reviewed journal Med, summarized that…surgical masks were 60 to 70 percent effective at protecting others from the coronavirus and 50 percent effective at protecting the wearer. Cloth masks, on the other hand, showed quite a lot of variability, from less than 10 percent to more than 60 percent depending on the material of the mask…. A recent randomized controlled trial involving 600 villages in Bangladesh, which has not yet gone through peer-review, showed that in villages where people were given surgical masks instead of cloth masks, they appeared to be better protected from symptomatic infection. Still, participants who were told to wear either kind of mask had fewer infections vs. control groups who weren’t given instructions to wear masks.
Gandhi’s paper and one published by the CDC showed that combining cloth and surgical masks together provide even greater protection.”
Washington Post 9/15/2021
Donna Martinson
Dresser, WI
