State Representative Gae Magnafici articles in the Amery Free Press are typical of statements that are made by many politicians and talking head on the conservative media outlets. Her statements insinuate that Governor Evers Democrat caused the economic shutdown, high gas prices and inflation that hurting Wisconsin families. Representative Magnafici apparently doesn’t understand that, Covid 19, Russian murderous attack on Ukraine and the supply chain disruptions had a huge impact on what’s going on in our country now. Magnafici has lost all her credibility by blaming Democrats for all the disruptions that effected all countries worldwide on the Democrats. We need State representatives and Senators that deal in reality not misinformation and Party first Politics.
Independent Voter
Dennis Klinkhamer
Clear Lake
