I have lived on this pristine little lake for over 40 years. It always rises and falls by the amount of rainfall. It was determined that the 18 inch PVC drain pipe coming from the Middle School that extend to the natural level of the lake had concerns. The rain water coming from the school through the 18 inch PVC pipe may back up into the building if the lake got too high. In the spring of 2019 they obtained a permit to take out the beaver dam and have the beaver shot and killed. When they took out the dam they dug lower taking a foot of sand, a natural berm that keeps the lake at a constant level.
I had a meeting with an area State Representative, Amery School Administrator and school board member. It was agreed I would be involved with setting the high water mark. The following year I noticed the lake level had dropped. I had another meeting with Administrator and we agreed it was dug too deep. He agreed about getting me involved again, we shook hands and he promised me he would make sure I would be involved with setting the lake level. I noticed this spring after a heavy rain, the lake had really dropped drastically. I went down to where the dam once was.
The ditch was dug another foot deeper.
The lake has been destroyed by the Amery School district dropping to the lowest levels ever. It is 75 feet from the bottom of drain pipe and 2 feet lower. The fragile little lake suffers greatly along with the wildlife. I can't use my canoe and the school dock sits on a lily pad mud bar. The lake will never be any higher than the bottom of the ditch that was dug. No one will ever see in the fall that beautiful blue little lake be normal with the fall waterfowl migration. Beaver and musk rats won't be seen cruising across the lake slapping their tail.
I would have thought the School district of Amery would be a good conservationist! I was wrong! I invite anyone that is concerned about the water level on Lincoln Lake to contact me Byron Bird Jr. at 715 377 6362. If this damage to Lincoln Lake isn't resolved, it will look like a low grade swamp forever.
Byron Bird Jr.
Amery, WI
