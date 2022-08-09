Running for public office is one of the most important ways citizens can serve our community.
That is what motivated us when we stepped up to run in the "non-partisan" April 2022 Polk County Supervisor election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Running for public office is one of the most important ways citizens can serve our community.
That is what motivated us when we stepped up to run in the "non-partisan" April 2022 Polk County Supervisor election.
Instead, this act of community service made us targets of well-funded and vicious partisan attacks. It is our opinion that Polk County supervisors should open an investigation of these potentially unethical and illegal campaign activities.
While other activities may well be uncovered in an investigation, here are some of things other candidates, a political party and a political group did:
1. Ads run in multiple papers by Chairman Chris Nelson falsely claimed that as chair he had the “responsibility to inform the public” of "extremist activists that live among us." He then used his title to attempt to "control or modify the political activity of another person." This potentially violates Polk County Ethics Policy.
2. Letters smearing candidates in seven county districts were sent by the Polk County Republicans. Supervisor C.J. Simones' wife, Kimberlee, is the Polk County Republicans’ treasurer. As part of her duties as the organization’s treasurer, she potentially paid the printing and mailing bills for the letter supporting her own husband's campaign and the others.
Candidates smeared by the letters were not contacted for their positions. Mimicking Nelson's ads, the letters made truly ridiculous claims. Candidates' names were used without permission on the letters' return address with the home address of the chair of the Polk County Republicans, Alan Walker.
All of this potentially violates state law prohibiting campaign coordination with candidates under Wisconsin's Campaign Financing Statute.
3. Social media posts coordinated between candidates and the Polk Burnett Farm Bureau also deserve a look. Multiple "communications with members" from Farm Bureau showed up on social media. This potentially violates Wisconsin Campaign Financing Statute.
Under Polk County's Ethics policy, the Executive Committee serves as the Ethics Board. It is time to convene the Ethics Board to review these potential violations.
Let's make sure that future voters and candidates do not have to put up with this kind of unethical and illegal activity.
Nancy Beck, Jon Bratt, Lisa Doerr, Mike Noreen
2022 Polk County Supervisor Candidates
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.