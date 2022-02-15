January 27th was Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating Holocaust victims. Six million Jewish were murdered from 1933 – 1945. Another 2 million murdered - immigrants, gypsies, Slavs, non-Aryans, educators, journalists, etc. How did this happen and why? There are many books and documentaries on the subject. Germany was building back after WWI which left a fragile democracy. Germany’s economy was slowly growing, but unemployment was still high. Hitler presented a different reality. Hitler found hate a great motivator and blamed Germany’s problems on those who were different, minorities, non-Aryans, and non-Pan-Germanic. Hitler’s campaigns promised change, pushing nationalism, and anti-Semitism – us vs. them, and propaganda and conspiracy theories. Conspiracies raise general suspicion about the credibility and decency of their targets.
Before Hitler came to power and after he verbally attack journalists, college professors, scientists, doctors, politicians, and his non-supporters. After his election, the rhetoric intensified. Hitler verbally attacked expertise, mocking and devaluating it. Hitler did this action to destroy the populations’ confidence in the establishment, media, science and academia. Hitler repeated his lies to destroy the information space and then, like all fascist leaders, replace truth with power, lying without consequences. Lies replace reasonable debate with fear, anger and ideological conflict. Hitler’s party was elected by a minority, 37%. Germany has numerous parties and coalition government, parties’ band together creating a government. Once in power, Hitler’s thugs destroyed printing presses and newspaper offices that didn’t support him. Hitler’s Nazi elites took control of the press and message, falsely hyping Hitler’s successes. These steps are part of the fascist playbook. Hitler increased employment by removing much of the Jewish and other minorities from the work force. He increased employment building concentration camps and mass military production. He drove Germany into high debt even without war spending. Although not religious, Hitler supported the churches and many priests, ministries, and parishioners support him, turning in Jews and non-Hitler supporter. They feared Communist Russia, which ban religion. He supported companies and received their support. Even though Hitler never had majority support, he stoked fear. Students reported teachers not loyal enough. Friends, workers, neighbors, family reported on each other. They were rewarded for snitching. Books were ban that presented any history that was not glowing about Germany’s past. In 1933, university students burn around 25,000 “un-German” books in Berlin. Fear was everywhere and controlled everyone. The idea is not to forget the Holocausts horrors and how it started.
Cheryl Moskal
(Previous area resident)
Denver, CO
