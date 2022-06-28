Inflation is hitting the vast majority of Americans hard. US inflation is 8.3%. But most of the world is facing high inflation, examples: European Zone inflation is 8.1%, United Kingdom 9.1%, Hungry 9.5%, Brazil 12.1%, Turkey 73.5%, Denmark 7.4%, South Africa 6.5%. The COVID 19 pandemic contributed greatly to inflationary pressures, which will take years for countries to recover.
With the pandemic, factories, manufacturing, businesses closed down, cities and towns went into lockdown, shipping disruptions created backlogs along with manufacturing closures worldwide, COVID hospitalizations skyrocketed and COVID deaths hit many workers, especially those in low paying, essential jobs. One main inflation factor is high gasoline/fuel costs, negatively affecting shipping, cost of manufacturing, farming, food production, and other aspects of production. With closures and shutdowns, there was little demand and supplies built up. Oil/gas companies shut down production. Normalcy has almost returned around the world, but recovery takes years. The US has the lowest unemployment rate since 1969 and one of the fastest economic recoveries in 2021-22, thanks to government leadership and programs. Oil/gas companies are making record profits but reluctant to increase oil production. Some oil executives, paid tens of millions each the last 2 years, site Wall Street for not increasing production as they sit on over 9000 drilling permits. Their shareholders want these profits, no matter how much it hurts the economy or average Americans. Corporate greed. Oil executives told Dallas Fed (Money Watch 3/25/22) oil prices between $23 and $38 barrel, on average, would cover cost of drilling new wells. Today, oil is over $100/barrel. The wealthiest 10% of Americans own a record 89% of all US stock. Top 1% owns about 38%. Russia’s attack on Ukraine resulted in sanctions on Russia. Since then, Europe is cutting back on Russian fuel as Russia greatly increases its fuel prices and cuts gas supplies, holding countries hostage. No world leader can control inflation, as many world events like natural disasters, pandemics, wars, etc. affect inflation. In the US, the Federal Reserve is responsible for trying to control inflation by influencing interest rates.
Wall Street, Oil/Gas and Pharmaceutical companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars yearly supporting politicians who will support their efforts by overlook price gouging, deregulate their businesses, and give them tax breaks and loopholes, as they take advantage of average Americans. Instead of following conspiracy theories or political ads, one needs to check facts. Factcheck.org, Snopes.com.
Cheryl Moskal
(previous area resident)
Denver, CO
