It’s not just inflation driving rising prices. Part of it is corporate greed. Almost 60% of price increases go directly to corporate profits, not to global supply issues or average worker salaries. Inflation has little to do with lockdowns, stimulus checks or other policies that were passed to help keep Americans safe and supported through the worst of the pandemic. Example: Oil and gas company profits increased to $174 million in 1st 9 months of 2021 in US. 24 top oil and gas companies made more than $74 billion. US CEO salaries increased 16% on average, while workers increased 1.8% (Fortune 5/2021). At least 15 company leaders received $100 million or more last year in salary, bonus, stock options, and perks (Bloomberg 8/4/21). 1st quarter 2021, Starbucks reported a 31% increase in profits, 20% increase in revenue. Then Starbucks announced it would raise prices again next year. High inflation hurts almost everyone except the top income and wealth holders. Almost every country has skyrocketing inflation rates, although US rates are slightly higher. Inflation is especially hard on small limited government countries which provide no safety social net for their populations. Inflation pressures are complicated global problems that will take government action to slowly work through. COVID 19 pandemic plays a big part. Nations trade worldwide, different parts made worldwide. The pandemic shut down the global supply chain, causing a worldwide traffic jam for goods ranging from auto parts to semiconductors at the same time that demand for goods like electronics and home-improvement items increased worldwide. US Inflation is measured by the CPI’s “market basket.” Shelter and rent costs make up 1/3 of this basket. Investor groups, flushed with cash from 2017 GOP tax cuts, have been purchasing shelters to rent. These investors have reduced shelters for families wanting to purchase, driving up costs during a time when natural disasters like fires, flooding, tornados, etc. have reduced shelter. The stock market has been increasing, paying large dividends to stockholders. The wealthiest US 10% own 89% of all US stocks, of that the wealthiest 1% own 53%. Trump-GOP Tax Law of 2017 created incentives for US based corporations to move operations and jobs abroad (ITEP.org) including a 0% tax rate on many profits generated offshore. There needs to be real tax reform, but corporations donate millions to campaigns to keep corporate and executive pay taxes low and give corporations more tax incentives.
Pam Caudy
Amery
