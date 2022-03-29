Three days prior to last week’s edition of the Amery Free Press, a member of the community shared with the district a letter to the editor which would be in that week’s edition of the Free Press. The letter had been posted on social media and had been emailed to multiple community members. From there, it was shared with the district. The letter was NOT submitted to the Free Press and then shared with the district. A statement of response to this letter was read at the Board meeting on Monday, March 21st. That response, in part, is offered here.
The letter stated that the School District of Amery has not been accommodating in sharing financial information and provided excessive benefits to Amery educators. Both accusations are untrue. Here are the facts:
Every year, the district budget is published in the Free Press in the required format by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. In addition, the district holds a budget hearing open to the public, conducts an independent audit, publicly presents the audit, and posts the audit on its website. The district has followed these practices for decades.
The narrative provided in the letter is riddled with inaccuracies and misrepresentations. The rambling presentation of district finances is uninformed and dangerous. The takeaway is to simply strip district staff of their benefits, reduce their salary, and use the ‘freed up’ money to pay for maintenance. The teacher shortages created by this plan would be unimaginable and would place the future of high-quality education in Amery in great peril.
There is nothing excessive about compensating Amery educators for the amazing work they do. Their service should be appreciated. To say anything else is to simply not value the education provided in the Amery schools. Contrary to what has been offered, Amery does an excellent job of educating kids – the district has exceeded expectations on the state report card in each of the seven years it has been published. Our teachers are a large reason why this is true.
In recent weeks other accusations have been made about the district by the author of this letter. The same person who is stating that the district is misrepresenting the truth has accused the school district of treating Amery kids like the communists did in China during the late 1940s and for using the ‘AMERY MAFIA’ to intimidate him when he has questioned school administration. These claims are utterly ridiculous.
Simply stated, none of the accusations in this letter are true… including the myriad of inaccurate and misrepresented statements about district finances and staff benefits.
To be clear: The district is debt free and has buildings which have maintenance and space issues, and now is the time to make an investment in the future of education in Amery. Our kids and community have always deserved the best. Nothing will ever change that.
Shawn Doerfler
Amery School District Superintendent
