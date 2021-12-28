In a letter to the editor in last week’s paper, school library materials and revisions to a Board policy were questioned.
The mission of the School District of Amery library program is to help build a love of reading, and to teach students to become effective users of ideas and information.
Students have access to materials in each of the school libraries, an online collection of 40,000 e-books and audiobooks, materials from the Amery Public Library, and resources from the MORE consortium. Grades 3-12 have been taught how to access the e-book collections online. Elementary students do not use the e-book catalog.
Library materials are available based on the age of the child. All students do not have access to all books, even if they can see the title online, and students can only borrow e-books at or below their grade-level collection.
The district has specific procedures for responding to complaints about the library collection. Recently, ‘Requests for Reconsideration of Instructional Materials/Library Media’ have been filed, and we have responded by following our district policy for such requests. A review committee has been appointed to examine the materials in question.
There are tens of thousands of books which students can access. Very few of these books, and none of the books which have been challenged, are required reading. In nearly every case, a student will only read a book if THEY have selected it. For example, the book referenced in the letter to the editor last week is only available as an e-book for high school students and has NEVER been checked out by an Amery student.
A second topic of last week’s letter refers to the First Reading of Board Policy 186 – Public Participation at Board Meetings. The proposed policy states, “Any District resident, District employee or guests invited by the Board may make comments about any decision, policy, or Board meeting agenda item. Comments which are not about Board decisions, policies adopted by the Board, or are not about a Board meeting agenda item are disallowed. Political speeches are strictly forbidden.” A proposed change was made to this policy so that community comments are about decisions made and policies adopted by the Amery Board of Education. In full transparency, anyone eligible may still speak to the Amery Board of Education.
The past two years have been challenging, yet our school staff have continued to be amazing in their efforts to do what is best for Amery students. At our last Board meeting we presented our District Achievement Report. We are proud to say that we have ‘Exceeded Expectations’ again - the seventh time in seven years on the state report card. As a highlight, our middle school students scored 16th of 382 middle schools statewide and 2nd of the 39 districts in NW Wisconsin.
Amery students continue to excel in ways which could never be measured by a state-mandated scorecard. We are incredibly proud of our staff and students, and thankful for the support of our families.
Dr. Shawn Doerfler
District Administrator
School District of Amery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.