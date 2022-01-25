Primary elections for local government positions will be held on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15. To find out if your community has a spring primary election please go to: MyVote.wi.gov. Primary election races typically are for municipal, county board, and school board positions. More information about these elections will be provided on your county’s website, in your local newspaper, and on the MyVote.wi.gov website closer to the election. Please note, not all municipalities have a spring primary election.
Do you need to register to vote, check your registration or request an absentee ballot? Then you can do either of the following: go online to MyVote.wi.gov or go in person to your local clerk’s office. You will need to provide accepted proof of where you live in order to register and you will need an accepted ID in order to cast your vote. More information about what is “acceptable proof” can be found at: BringIt.wi.gov.
Did you know that you can request absentee ballots for the entire 2022 year? Yes! It is highly recommended that you request your absentee ballots to be sent to you. Please keep in mind that absentee ballots should be requested and returned without delay to make sure they meet their deadlines to be counted.
Voting is how you can make your voice heard!
Wendy Lacska
St. Croix Valley League of Women Voters
