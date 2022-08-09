I’m old, I learned in Biology there were two sexes, females having two X chromosomes and males having an X and a Y chromosome and at birth any doctor could look at a child and pronounce it’s a boy or it’s a girl. Now I’m told sex is a social construct with numerous genders that can be very fluid and changed at any moment.
I also learned race was a result of biology. However, if gender is a social construct does that mean race is also a social construct? If it is then I’m native American. If you want to hurt me because I’m irritating that’s now a hate crime and I’m ready for my first casino check!
