I have spent 12 years following the budget and actual financial results that the Administrators and Boards have been publishing in the Amery Free Press.
The Administrators during the years 2010 -2022 have refused to publish a budget and actual financial information in the newspaper and their website that a lay person could easy understand and know the costs that makeup the District’s budget.
Amery, like most Wisconsin School Districts have a very good detailed accounting system, the only problem the Administrators and Boards do not publish the costs that make up the total annual budget. To start with I attended the Amery School District’s annual budget meeting in 2010 and asked them what the total payroll and benefits were. They said that they did not have the information at the meeting. I said this is supposed to be a budget meeting for the public and to vote on it and you don’t even have the total payroll and benefits amounts at this meeting and they make up 66% of the total budget. I asked how a taxpayer was supposed to get the information. They told me I would need to make an appointment with the Administrator and he would provide me the information. Within a month I ended up with an appointment with the Administrator and he put a 1.5 foot computer printout on the table and told me all the budget information was in these papers. He said if I had any easy questions they would try to get me an answer, but if it took any time I would be billed for it. I asked him how they would arrive at the bill. He said they didn’t know, but I would be billed. I had brought my laptop and spent three hours accumulating information. I then prepared a report (Amery School District Budget Process dated April 18, 2011) and presented it to the Board at their next meeting. I explained it at the meeting and not one person asked me a question. Since I could not get any information from the School I went to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) as every school district has to file a DPI Budget Report PL-1504 that is presently 49 pages and has all the detailed information. It takes a person about 20 hours with a computer to accumulate the costs so you could find out what a school District is spending the taxpayers money on. Steve Schiell and Shawn Doerfler Administrators have always been difficult to get any financial information from. Their standard answer is that it is all at the DPI or you could file an open records request for it. The District now has the financial DPI form on its website, but it is 49 pages long and they could summarize it in three pages so a lay person could understand what each total cost category is, such as payroll, health insurance, pension, dental, income protection, life insurance etc.
The reason it is so hard to get any financial information from the Amery School District Is:
Over the years (2010-2022) that I have analyzed the detailed financial information I have found out why I think it is so hard to get information.
1. The Union and Board, in addition to the annual salary increases, had the District pay 100 % of the employees’ share of the pension ($658,168); 100 % postemployment health insurance ($432,204) 100% of the dental insurance ($267,877) and several other benefits. These excessive benefits increased the annual cost of benefits $1.4 million. Act 10 did away with the District paying the employees’ share of the pension ($658,168) the postemployment health insurance ($432,204) and the employees volunteered to pay 12% of the health insurance ($400,800), but the health insurance benefit was replaced by HRA insurance benefit. These excessive benefits cost the taxpayers approximately $12.6 million accumulated for the period 2010-2022. This $12.6 million could have been used to maintain the buildings, update labs and classrooms. The annual normal benefits, exclusive of the excessive benefits, are approximately $3.5 million and I agree that these are reasonable benefits for the school employee.
2. In 2017, the public voted to annually increase the tax levy $1.9 million and it was to be used for Maintenance and Security - $700,000; Technology - $500,000; Curriculum – $150,000; and Staff - $550,000. It appears that the 2021-22 budget over the 2016-17 budget for Salaries has increased $1,925,656; Benefits increased $1,082,017; and Other Major Categories have decreased $1,245,872. Based on my review of the Other Major Categories for the four years ending June 2022 the District spent about $1.0 million less each year for maintenance and repairs. Instead of spending $4.0 million on maintenance and repairs it appears that they reduced the amount.
What can the public do to provide the Amery School funds to repair the school buildings and upgrade the heating and air systems, water leaks and electrical systems?
They could vote NO on the $35.0 million and $8.5 million bond issues April 5, 2022. A new revised $10-20.0 million bond referendum and could later be submitted for vote and if passed would give the District enough money to fix most of the areas and if they need more money they could come back for additional money if they can prove that they need it. The $8.5 million Child Care Center should be financed by Amery’s major employers. Amery School has the land for the building and there is no justification that the Amery School District taxpayers should have to finance the whole cost of a Child Care Center and it could be operated by a separate not-for-profit organization and be way more efficient operation than the Amery School District because it would not have all the School’s overhead costs.
The Amery School District should be required by the Bond Resolutions to provide an annual budget format with two comparable prior year cost figures so a lay person can understand what costs make up the budget and actual costs.
Why Amery School District student performance is lower compared to how our students should be performing so they can complete in the world after they leave school.
The District Academic Achievement report indicates that Amery’s percentage of students who are proficient and advanced for grades 6-8 have a 43.0 % Math; 59.2 % Science and grade 10 58.1 % Social Studies score. This shows me that a large percent of our students are in need of a better education to be college and career ready then the District’s education is providing. This may mean that the teachers are not doing their job or is it that the Administration is not allowing the teachers to do their job that they are trained to do.
Amery High School grades 9-12 seven – year ACT composite scores of 20.7 is fourth in the Middle Border Conference and make no mention as what Amery is doing to make their scores better. I checked the public school my grandchildren are attending and their score is 23.8. Amery keeps stating that their School exceeds expectations. What are the expectations? Could it be that Amery is not reaching out to the parents and community to have them speak to the students to tell them what they need to do to be successful after high school graduation in college and career?
I am writing this letter at a cost of $128 to let the people in the Amery School District area know what is going on in the schools and some ideas that may make a change.
Dennis Carson
Black Brook, WI
Paid Political Letter
