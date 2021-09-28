As physicians and leaders at Amery Hospital & Clinic, we are calling on our community to help us stop the spread of COVID-19.
Many patients still don’t appreciate how protective COVID-19 vaccines are or feel they don’t need to protect themselves against this dangerous virus. Unfortunately, we’re now reaching capacity, and at times exceeding capacity, in hospitals throughout our region due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
At Amery Hospital & Clinic, we went the entire month of July without admitting a patient with COVID-19. Since then, we’ve routinely been caring for three, four or five patients with COVID-19 at a time, in addition to taking care of patients with trauma, strokes, heart attacks and other serious conditions.
In our region, we have seen a tenfold increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past eight weeks (from 10 to 101) and the trajectory is increasing. In Polk County, we have very high COVID-19 case activity; higher than the statewide average.
The patients with COVID-19 that we see in our Emergency Department and hospital are almost entirely unvaccinated. At Amery Hospital & Clinic, we frequently have difficulty transferring very ill patients for higher levels of care because intensive care beds in our region, and across all of Wisconsin and Minnesota are often full.
As a small community hospital, the stress this puts on our care teams is immense. For the better part of two years, they’ve exhausted themselves trying to minimize the toll of this pandemic on our community. They’ve worked so hard with the expectation that others will do what they can to stop this virus, too.
So, it’s time to get vaccinated.
These COVID-19 vaccines have been researched more than any other vaccine that’s currently available. They’re extremely safe and very effective. A recent study showed that unvaccinated people are five times more likely to get infected, 10 times more likely to get hospitalized, and 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
Sure, they’re not 100 percent effective. But, these vaccines still do a great job at preventing severe COVID-19 and protecting against the Delta variant. The COVID-19 vaccines are free and easily available at our medical center, local pharmacies and through Polk County Public Health Department.
As your community health care partner, we’re here to answer your questions. If you’re unvaccinated and want to learn more, ask one of our physicians -- 98 percent are vaccinated. If you’re already vaccinated and know others who aren’t, let them know you’re worried about them.
We also ask all community members, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks in public spaces, particularly indoors due to the very high COVID-19 case rate in our area. In addition, social distancing and hand hygiene are essential to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
We are committed to continuing our 65-year history of caring for our community, but we all need to do our part in stopping this pandemic. Vaccines will help us do that.
Patrick Sura, MD, Chief Medical Officer
Amery Hospital & Clinic
Margie Peterson, MD, Primary Care Medical Director
Amery Hospital & Clinic
Nathan Anderson, MD, St. Croix Valley Emergency Medical Director
Amery Hospital & Clinic
