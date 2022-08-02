Gun violence is a problem in the US. No one seems to agree on a solution. Most people are not opposed to guns, including me. Surveys vary depending how the question is posed; anywhere from 52% to 70% of US population would like stricter gun laws. 80% support common-sense gun control.

Almost all mass shooting are with military style weapons, which tear the body apart. There are 19.8 million AR-15 military style weapons in US circulation, up from 8.5 million since a 10-year federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004. The debate over gun ownership and public sale of AR-15-style weapons has intensified after Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, leaving 19 children and two adults massacred. Serious mental illness is estimated to account for only 3% of violent crimes involving a gun (Psychiatric Times 5/30/22.)

