Gun violence is a problem in the US. No one seems to agree on a solution. Most people are not opposed to guns, including me. Surveys vary depending how the question is posed; anywhere from 52% to 70% of US population would like stricter gun laws. 80% support common-sense gun control.
Almost all mass shooting are with military style weapons, which tear the body apart. There are 19.8 million AR-15 military style weapons in US circulation, up from 8.5 million since a 10-year federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004. The debate over gun ownership and public sale of AR-15-style weapons has intensified after Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, leaving 19 children and two adults massacred. Serious mental illness is estimated to account for only 3% of violent crimes involving a gun (Psychiatric Times 5/30/22.)
In exchange for not having sensible gun laws and banning military type assault weapons, US taxpayer is presented with costs to protect ourselves, families, and neighborhoods just for the benefit of a small minority. Suggestions to revamping our schools with heavy metal locked doors and bullet proof windows, having metal detectors, arming our teachers (think of that), having armed guards at schools, shopping centers, movie theaters, churches, etc. Living as if we are in a war zone and paying for that protection, while the gun industry made over $10.2 billion in assault weapons sales alone in 10 years.
Most mass shooters are domestic terrorists. The real problems are easy access to guns, widespread distribution of extremist propaganda and rhetoric, a rise in domestic terrorism, and failure of elected officials to address the issue. Listening to hateful rhetoric breeds hateful feelings and sometimes actions. The seeds of discord that are spread by an extremist fringe of our society are moving us inexorably toward higher levels of intolerance. As long as we allow this lunatic fringe element of our culture to go unchecked, the more we’ll see of this violence. As long as we continue this movement of wealth from the middle and lower class to the rich and powerful, we can expect this phenomenon to continue growing. Growing up in the 1950’s and ‘60’s, I never worried about classroom mass shootings. US had sensible gun laws. US didn’t have hateful, partisan rhetoric on TV, in papers, or internet. US had stricter gun laws. Please let your state and federal representatives know you want sensible gun laws.
(previous area resident) Denver, CO
(0) comments
